Man Shot After Argument Inside Chinese Restaurant in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, are investigating after a man was shot following an argument inside a Chinese restaurant early Friday morning.

Manchester police said they were called to Yee Dynasty on South Willow Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators learned that several people had gotten into an argument inside the restaurant. The group then left the restaurant and continued to argue in the parking lot. During the altercation, a gun was fired and the victim was struck.

No arrests have been made.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be called into the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.