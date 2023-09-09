Massachusetts

Man shot and killed by police in Hancock

Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a 911 call on Richmond Road before 7 a.m.

By Irvin Rodriguez

One man is dead after being shot by police in Hancock, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

Police say the state trooper discharged his service weapon during an altercation with an adult male, who sustained a fatal injury.

The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation.

