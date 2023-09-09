Man shot and killed by police in Hancock

One man is dead after being shot by police in Hancock, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.
Massachusetts State Police say they responded to a 911 call on Richmond Road before 7 a.m.
Police say the state trooper discharged his service weapon during an altercation with an adult male, who sustained a fatal injury.
The Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office is overseeing the investigation.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.