Maine

Man shot and killed by police in Maine after he lunged at officers with a knife

The man was at a home where he was not allowed to be due to an active protection order

By Marc Fortier

Police in Lincoln, Maine, shot and killed a man on Wednesday night after he lunged at officers with a knife.

Lincoln police said officers from their department responded to a trespassing complaint at an address on Whalen Street at 8:36 p.m. Wednesday. The caller said a man they identified as Derek Beach was there despite an active protection from abuse order and bail conditions saying he was not allowed to return to the residence.

When officers arrived at the residence, they tried to negotiate with Beach, but he did not respond to their requests and was hit with a stun gun, police said. He then lunged at the officers with a knife, and two officers shot him.

He later died at the scene.

The officers who shot Beach -- Sgt. Michael Winslow and Officer Kristopher Milner -- have been placed on administrative leave per protocol in cases involving the use of deadly force, police said.

The Maine Attorney General's Office will investigate the shooting, and the Penobscot Sheriff's Office is assisting Lincoln police with the original criminal investigation.

No further details were released.

