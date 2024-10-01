New Hampshire

Man shot and killed by police in Northwood, NH; officer also injured

The names of the person who was shot and the officer who shot him have not been released

By Marc Fortier

A man was shot and killed by police at a residence in Northwood, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning, according to the attorney general's office.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said it is responding to the scene at a home along Route 4. They said police initially responded to the area for a disturbance call. One law enforcement officer was injured, and authorities said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The identity of the man who was shot and killed is being withheld pending notification of family, the attorney general's office said. An autopsy will be scheduled by the chief medical examiner's office.

The name of the officer involved in the incident is being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under active investigation, the attorney general's office said.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 5 hours ago

1 person killed after getting trapped inside house fire in Meredith, NH

Easton Sep 29

NH woman killed in deadly hammer attack, grandson arrested

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us