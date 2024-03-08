ROCHESTER

Man shot and killed by police in Rochester, NH

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said a police shooting in Rochester, New Hampshire, left a man dead Friday

By Mike Pescaro

Getty Images

Police shot and killed a man Friday evening in Rochester, New Hampshire, authorities said.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella announced that the police shooting occurred in a wooded area off Gooseberry Circle.

Details were limited, but authorities said a man was fatally wounded.

No officers were injured, according to Formella's office.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State prosecutors said there is no known public threat.

No further information was immediately available.

More New Hampshire news

MANCHESTER 5 hours ago

Gunman sentenced in deadly shooting outside Manchester bar

New Hampshire Mar 4

No bail for man accused of killing mother of his kids, prompting Amber Alert

This article tagged under:

ROCHESTERNew Hampshire
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us