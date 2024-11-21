Massachusetts

Man shot and killed by police in Springfield overnight

The exact circumstances remain under investigation

Springfield Police

A man was shot and killed by police in Springfield, Massachusetts, overnight.

The Hampden District Attorney's Office said that Springfield police were called to the area of Lyman Street around 1 a.m. and found a 24-year-old man in the doorway of an apartment building with two firearms, according to WWLP.

They said two officers fired their guns, with one officer striking and wounding the man. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. His name has not been released.

The investigation is being conducted by the district attorney's office and Springfield police.

Springfield's mayor and police commissioner are scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss the shooting at 2 p.m. Thursday.

