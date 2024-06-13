Man shot and killed by Vermont State Police trooper outside home in Orange

A man was shot and killed by a Vermont state trooper outside a home in Orange on Wednesday, police said.

State police said they are investigating.

The man was shot around 1:25 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

State police said a trooper based at their Berlin Barracks responded to a call for a welfare check on Spencer Road in Orange when he encountered a man who appeared to be unconscious sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle. Suspecting drug use, the trooper called dispatch and asked that rescue crews be sent to the scnee for a possible overdose. The trooper also observed a sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle near the man.

The trooper tried to speak with the man, and he regained consciousness. After repeated commands from the trooper, the man eventually exited the vehicle. A struggle then ensued between the man and the trooper as the trooper was attempting to secure the shotgun from within the vehicle.

During that struggle, the trooper discharged his gun, striking and killing the man, police said.

Police said they have tentatively identified the man as a resident of central Vermont in his early 40s. His name will be released following confirmation of his identity, an autopsy and notification of relatives.

The trooper involved was not injured but was taken to a hospital for an evaluation as a precaution, police said. The name of the trooper will be released Thursday, a day after the shooting, based on protocol, police said. They have been placed on "paid relief-from duty status," per standard procedure.

The Associated Press contribued to this report.