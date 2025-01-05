Man shot and killed in Bridgeport, CT's first homicide of 2025

A man who was shot in Bridgeport on Saturday has died, marking the city's first homicide of 2025.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Lake Street around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person shot. Officers in the area found a man with gunshot wounds to his torso and hand.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was admitted. According to police, the 27-year-old Bridgeport man passed away from his injuries Sunday morning. He has since been identified as Steven Vega.

The detective bureau's homicide department has taken over the investigation. Authorities believe there was a fight inside of a home on Lake Street that continued outside to the front steps of the single-family home.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

This is reportedly an isolated incident where the victim knew his attacker.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Elizabeth Santora at (203) 581-5291 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.

This deadly shooting mark's Bridgeport's first homicide of 2025.