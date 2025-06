A man has died after a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island, on Wednesday night, NBC affiliate WJAR-TV reports.

Polie said the 29-year-old was shot on March Street, in the Chad Brown section, just after 7 p.m. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He has not been publicly identified.

It was not immediately clear if the man lived in the housing complex or was visiting someone, police said.

An investigation is underway. No arrests have been made.