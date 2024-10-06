Massachusetts

Man shot at Canton apartment complex; 2 people in custody

The victim was given two units of blood and taken to a Boston hospital to be treated for his injuries, the Canton Fire Department said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday at an apartment complex in Canton, Massachusetts.

Canton police and fire departments responded to the Arboretum Way apartments around 4 p.m. for a report of a shooting, and found one male victim.

The man was given two units of blood and taken to a Boston hospital to be treated for his injuries, the fire department said.

Police at the scene tell NBC10 Boston that two people are in custody.

Further details were not immediately available.

