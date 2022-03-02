Man Shot at Post Office in NH Following Verbal Dispute

A man was shot in the parking lot of a U.S. Post Office in Rumney, New Hampshire, following an argument on Tuesday afternoon.

State police said they responded to a report of an adult male who had been shot at the Rumney post office shortly after 3 p.m. The victim, who was not identified, suffered a gunshot wound to his torso and is expected to survive.

The shooter, identified by police as Dean Kenneson, of Rumney, is charged with first degree assault, second degree assault and reckless conduct with a firearm. He was held pending his arraignment Wednesday in Grafton County Superior Court.

State police said Kenneson and the victim knew each other and engaged in a verbal dispute in the post office parking lot before Kenneson shot the other man.

No further information was released.

Rumney, a town of about 1,500 residents, is located at the southern edge of the White Mountain National Forest in central New Hampshire, just west of Plymouth.