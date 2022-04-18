Man Shot at Ruggles MBTA Station

A man was shot at the Ruggles MBTA station in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday.

MBTA Transit Police said they were called to the station around 6:19 p.m. Officers found the victim on the lower bus way.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

The victim's injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shooting is under investigation and there is no suspect in custody at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.