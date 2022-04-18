Local

BOSTON

Man Shot at Ruggles MBTA Station

The victim's injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A man was shot at the Ruggles MBTA station in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Monday.

MBTA Transit Police said they were called to the station around 6:19 p.m. Officers found the victim on the lower bus way.

The victim's injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The shooting is under investigation and there is no suspect in custody at this point.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

