A man was shot Tuesday evening in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to Baird Street shortly before 8 p.m. The adult male victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have yet been made, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.