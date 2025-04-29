Man shot by police officer in Keene, NH

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is investigating after an officer with the Keene Police Department shot a man Tuesday afternoon.
Police responded to a 911 call for a person in distress, according to the office of Attorney General John Formella. Officers found an armed man outside near the intersection of Baker Street and Colby Street.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, was hospitalized after being shot. His condition is not known, authorities said.
No officers were injured in the incident.
Investigators said the officer's name is being withheld until a formal interview is conducted.
The incident remains under investigation.