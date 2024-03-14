Haverhill

Man shot, critically hurt in carjacking attempt at Haverhill hotel, police say

The 20-year-old who was shot was wounded multiple times and was listed in critical condition after being rushed to a local hospital, according to police

By Asher Klein

Police line do not cross
Getty Images

A man was critically wounded in a carjacking attempt at a hotel in Haverhill, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

A man from Methuen, 24-year-old Dexon Justabe, was arrested on charges including armed carjacking and assault, Haverhill police said Thusday.

The man who was shot, a 20-year-old from Lawrence, was wounded multiple times and was listed in critical condition after being rushed to a local hospital, according to police. He wasn't identified.

The incident at the Hampton Inn by Interstate 495 and the Merrimack River was reported about 4:17 p.m., police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear if Justabe had an attorney who could speak to the charges he faces or when he was due to appear in court.

Police, who were still investigating what happened, were asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 978-373-1212 x1562.

More Haverhill news

Haverhill Mar 4

Deaths in Haverhill under investigation as murder-suicide

health care Feb 13

Patients face ‘confusion and anxiety' amid Steward's financial woes

This article tagged under:

HaverhillMassachusettsCarjacking
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us