Man shot during landlord/tenant dispute in Manchester, NH

A man was shot during a landlord/tenant dispute in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Monday night, police say.

Manchester police said they were called to a residence on South Hall Street around 9:10 p.m. Monday for a report of a fight where someone had been shot. When they arrived, they said they learned there had been a landlord/tenant dispute and several people were in the driveway arguing when, during the course of the argument, someone fired a gun multiple times.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A short time later, a man entered the Manchester Police Department lobby suffering from an apparent gunshot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

As a result of their investigation, police were able to identify 51-year-old Edward Silverio, of Manchester, and charged him with first degree assault and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711. Anonymous tips can also be called in to the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.