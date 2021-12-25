Man Shot in Brockton Hospitalized Early Christmas Morning

A man shot multiple times was sent to the hospital on Christmas in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Saturday.

The man, 31, is expected to survive the wounds, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The shooting was reported on Green and Moreland streets about 1 a.m. The wounded man was inside an apartment, where detectives -- who'd obtained a search warrant -- found crack cocaine and a magazine for gun ammunition, police said.

Charges are expected to be filed, police said, while the investigation was ongoing.

The wounded man was not identified, and it wasn't immediately clear if he was expected to be charged.