dorchester

Man shot in Dorchester expected to survive

By Matt Fortin

Getty Images

A man was shot Sunday night in the Dorchester section of Boston, according to the city's police department.

The Boston Police Department said it got a shotspotter call shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday, and officers found an adult man with a gunshot wound when they responded to Ripley Road.

His wounds were considered non-life threatening.

An investigation was ongoing Sunday night. No arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

dorchesterBoston Police Department
