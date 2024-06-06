Man shot in Dorchester

An investigation is underway in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood after a man was shot Thursday night.

Information is extremely limited at this point but Boston police responded to the Elwyn Road scene and are actively investigating the shooting.

The victim's condition was not immediately known, police said.

No arrests have been made.

This story will be updated when we learn more