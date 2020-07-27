Man Shot in Front of Revere Ice Cream Shop; Suspect at Large

A man was shot in front of an ice cream shop late Sunday night in Revere, Massachusetts State Police said.

Around 10:10 p.m., troopers responded to a reported shooting in front of the Twist and Shake at 82 Revere Beach Blvd.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot injury. He was conscious at the time, police said. The victim, who is approximately 21 years old according to state police, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. The severity of his injuries was not immediately known.

The suspected shooter fled the scene on foot, police say. No other information about the suspect was provided. It's unclear if the suspect knew the victim, or what led to the shooting.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating.