Man Shot Multiple Times in Mashpee

A 45-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Mashpee, Massachusetts Monday night, according to police.

Police found the victim on Collins Lane when responding to a reported shooting just before 11:30 p.m. He was transported to Cape Cod Hospital for his injuries, according to the Mashpee Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and involves the Mashpee Police Department Detective Bureau, the Massachusetts State Police Cape and Islands Detectives Unit and the Barnstable County Sheriff's Department.

No further information was immediately available.