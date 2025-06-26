Man shot in Newton pro-Israel rally fight gets probation, officials say

The man who was shot after allegedly tackling a pro-Israel demonstrator in Newton, Massachusetts, last year will avoid trial for an assault and battery charge pending successful completion of probation, officials said Thursday.

It's the same outcome for Caleb Gannon as Scott Hayes, the shooter who'd been tackled, received earlier this month.

Gannon, a 32-year-old from Newton, was placed on a year's pretrial probation, including conditions, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Newton Police Chief George McMains said Thursday. He'll have to take an online course on civil discourse, keep away from Hayes and his family and home as well as keep up with mental health treatment or counseling, or else the case will go to trial.

"This resolution is the result of hundreds of hours of in-depth review and analysis by our legal and law enforcement experts," Ryan and McMains said in a statement, as they said in announcing the outcome for Hayes. "It is the appropriate outcome given the facts of this particular case and the state of the evidence."

Hayes' conditions include suspension of his license to carry while he's on probation — through Sept. 13 — as well as completing an online course on civil discourse, keeping away from Gannon and Newton (with some exceptions) and seeking employment.

Hayes shot Caleb Gannon after being tackled at a pro-Israel rally on Sept. 12. The shooting inflamed tensions in the area amid the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel, with some pro-Israeli groups even calling for a travel and business boycott of Newton and Middlesex County until the charges against Hayes were dropped.

A man who was shot after allegedly attacking a pro-Israel rallygoer in Newton this September appeared in court to be arraigned.

Prosecutors have previously said that Gannon "verbally antagonized" a group of people who were expressing their right to peacefully demonstrate in Newton and then charged across a busy street, attacking Hayes. They said it appeared Gannon might have anger control and mental health issues.

They said the incident was captured on surveillance video, showing Gannon and Hayes yelling at each other from opposite sides of Washington Street and then Gannon crossing the street, even after Hayes told him he had a gun. They said the video showed Gannon charging across the street, jumping into the air and tackling Hayes.

Gannon's defense lawyer said at a hearing that his client spent nearly 38 days in the hospital and nearly died from his injuries. He said Gannon, who appeared in court holding a cane, will be "forever incapacitated and compromised" as a result of the incident.

Authorities say a man was shot after he charged at demonstrators at a pro-Israeli protest; the alleged shooter was arrested.