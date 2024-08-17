Man shot in Providence

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Friday on General Street

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

WJAR

A man was injured Friday night in a shooting in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the man was shot on General Street around 7 p.m. He suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police investigating the shooting believe it happened after an argument between several people, WJAR reports. Further information was not immediately available, including whether or not any arrests had been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

