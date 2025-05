A man is recovering after he was shot in Revere, Massachusetts, early Thursday.

Revere police said they were called to a report of shots fired at the corner of Park Avenue and Yeamans Street around 12:45 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.