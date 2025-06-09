new haven

Man shot inside of club in New Haven, Conn.

A man is recovering after being shot inside of a club in New Haven over the weekend.

Officers were called to Catwalk on East Street on Sunday morning for a report of a person shot inside of the club.

Once police arrived, they said they found a 34-year-old man from New Haven with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Investigators did not release details about the severity of his injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.

