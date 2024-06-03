Man shot, killed by police in NH, authorities say

A man was shot and killed by police in Nashua, New Hampshire, over the weekend, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Lowe's Home Improvement just off Daniel Webster Highway.

The business was completely blocked off Monday morning — more than seven hours later with significant police presence.

New Hampshire State Police's crime scene van and several Nashua police officers were seen stationed at either entrance.

A white tent was also seen set up Sunday night as police investigated the circumstances that prompted at least one officer to shoot and kill a man. His name wasn't immediately released.

The attorney general's office is taking over the investigation, which is standard when a police department is involved in a shooting, but between Sunday night and Monday — their department hasn't explained what happened.

Authorities say no officers were physically injured and that there's currently no known threat to the public.

It's unclear if Lowe's will be cleared to reopen Monday.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the district attorney's office for additional information.