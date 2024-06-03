New Hampshire

Man shot, killed by police in NH, authorities say

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office says no officers were physically injured and that there's currently no known threat to the public

By Lauren Melendez

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed by police in Nashua, New Hampshire, over the weekend, according to authorities.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the Lowe's Home Improvement just off Daniel Webster Highway.

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are

The business was completely blocked off Monday morning — more than seven hours later with significant police presence.

New Hampshire State Police's crime scene van and several Nashua police officers were seen stationed at either entrance.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A white tent was also seen set up Sunday night as police investigated the circumstances that prompted at least one officer to shoot and kill a man. His name wasn't immediately released.

The attorney general's office is taking over the investigation, which is standard when a police department is involved in a shooting, but between Sunday night and Monday — their department hasn't explained what happened. 

Authorities say no officers were physically injured and that there's currently no known threat to the public. 

It's unclear if Lowe's will be cleared to reopen Monday.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the district attorney's office for additional information. 

More New Hampshire news

Jun 2

Motorcyclist dead after crash on Route 101 in Candia, NH

Jun 1

Helicopter crashes in woods just behind Danbury home, injuring pilot

New Hampshire May 31

5-month-old, 1-year-old left alone for over an hour in NH apartment, police say

This article tagged under:

New HampshireNashua
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us