Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
shooting

Man Shot, Killed in Boston's Hyde Park

Police found the victim with serious, life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound in Boston's Hyde Park Monday night

A man was shot and killed Monday night in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood, according to police.

Boston police responded to a report of a shooting near 18 Church Street shortly after 10 p.m. in a residential neighborhood near Kelly Park.

Police found the victim with serious, life-threatening injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

The Boston Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Information can be given anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

To those who find themselves in need of emotional support or simply needing to talk to someone about distressing events in our community, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at (617) 431-0125.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Clark University, Westfield State Go Remote Over Coronavirus Cases

murder-suicide 3 hours ago

Apparent Murder-Suicide Investigation Underway in Wayland

This article tagged under:

shootingBoston Police DepartmentFatal ShootingHyde Park
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us