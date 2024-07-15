Man shot, killed in Jamaica Plain, police say

A man was shot and killed in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

The incident happened at about 10:17 p.m. on Arborway and New Washington Street, Boston police said.

Officers found the man, whose name wasn't released, with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463).