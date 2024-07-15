Jamaica Plain

Man shot, killed in Jamaica Plain, police say

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Boston Police Department at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to CRIME (27463)

A man was shot and killed in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Sunday night, according to police.

The incident happened at about 10:17 p.m. on Arborway and New Washington Street, Boston police said.

Officers found the man, whose name wasn't released, with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died.

No arrests have been made.

