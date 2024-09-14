Lawrence

Man fatally shot in Lawrence Saturday morning

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had been arrested in the shooting, which prosecutors said remained under investigation by state and local police Saturday afternoon

By Asher Klein

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts, officials said.

The shooting was reported about 7 a.m. on Water Street, near Holt Street, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. A 33-year-old was found shot and was later pronounced dead after being rushed to Lawrence General Hospital.

Prosecutors didn't share the slain man's name, as they were still notifying family members about the killing.

