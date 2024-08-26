Man shot, killed on 18th birthday in RI

A man in Providence, Rhode Island, was shot and killed on his 18th birthday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The shooting occurred on Rhodes Street Sunday, Providence police said, where Darmani Balbuena was found shot outside.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Balbuena was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This shooting marks the sixth homicide of the year in Providence, police said.