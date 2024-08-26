Rhode Island

Man shot, killed on 18th birthday in RI

No arrests have been made

By Staff Reports

WJAR-TV

A man in Providence, Rhode Island, was shot and killed on his 18th birthday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The shooting occurred on Rhodes Street Sunday, Providence police said, where Darmani Balbuena was found shot outside.

Balbuena was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This shooting marks the sixth homicide of the year in Providence, police said.

