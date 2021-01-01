Man Shot Multiple Times at Norwood Apartment Complex

A man was shot multiple times on New Year's Day at an apartment complex in Norwood, Massachusetts, police say.

The 24-year-old victim is expected to survive following the shooting at the Commons at Windsor Gardens apartment complex.

Police say 911 dispatchers received multiple calls around 12:15 p.m. Friday reporting shots fired in the area of an apartment building located at 701 Landsdowne Way.

Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a third floor balcony. They used a fire escape to reach the victim and carried him by his arms and legs to the ground where he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The victim does not live where the shooting occurred, according to police, and preliminary indications are that this was not a random attack. Police believe the general public is not at risk.

Officers stopped and briefly detained several people in the area, but they have all since been cleared and released.

No suspects have been arrested, and the firearm involved has not been recovered, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.