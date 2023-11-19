Man shot outside mosque in Providence

A 52-year-old man was shot outside of a mosque in Providence, Rhode Island, on Friday.

Providence police said the shooting occurred on Haskins Street in Upper South Providence around 11:20 a.m., according to NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR.

The victim, whose name was not released, was associated with the mosque and was selling religious items on the street, WJAR reported. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after being shot once in the backside and he is expected to be OK.

The president of the Islamic Center of Rhode Island on Haskins Street said mosque members are shaken after the shooting, and he doesn't think the timing before a prayer service is a coincidence.

"We haven't had this type of issue until recently," Abdul Latif Sackor said. "Islamophobia and Muslims getting targeted and also our Jewish brothers and sister getting targeted, so a lot of this is increasing."

Danny Mac was working on a building next door and told WJAR he heard several gunshots.

Col. Oscar Perez told WJAR that detectives were looking at security footage and interviewing witnesses. Police didn't immediately know why the man was shot, adding that they would hold anyone responsible for violence in the city accountable.

An investigation is ongoing.