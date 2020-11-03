Local

Man Shot to Death at Taunton Home

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of 30-year-old Jean Carlos Lopez, who was shot at his home in Taunton, Massachusetts

A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon at his home in Taunton, Massachusetts.

Police responded just before 4 p.m. to a home on Myrtle Street after a shooting was reported, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said. Thirty-year-old Jean Carlos Lopez, who lived at the home, was found outside suffering from a gunshot wound.

Lopez was taken to Morton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Taunton Police Department.

