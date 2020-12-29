Man Shot to Death by Mother's Boyfriend in Cranston, RI, Police Say

A Rhode Island man was shot to death by his mother's boyfriend Tuesday, police in Cranston said.

After police were called to a B Street home shortly after 2:30 p.m., 41-year-old Paul Zoice was found unconscious with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Rhode Island hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Zoice lived at the home with his mother and her boyfriend, 73-year-old Charles Gangi, who allegedly told police he was responsible for the shooting.

Gangi and Zoice got into a heated argument, police said. Gangi allegedly took his gun from another room and shot Zoice in the chest.

Police searched the home, recovering two handguns, including the one authorities believe was used to kill Zoice.

Gangi is being charged with first-degree murder. Other charges against him include the use of a firearm resulting in death and assault with a dangerous weapon. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.