Lowell

Man shot to death in Lowell

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office says a 24-year-old man has died after a shooting in Lowell, Massachusetts

NBC10 Boston

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office said police responded just before 8 p.m. to the intersection of Middlesex Street and Maude Street. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The man was brought to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, prosecutors said.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

Officials did not say whether any arrests had been made, but said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowell Police Department at 978-937-3200.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

LowellMassachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us