Massachusetts

Man Shot to Death in New Bedford

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of 36-year-old Adilson Neves of New Bedford, Massachusetts

WJAR

A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in New Bedford, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

Police responded around 3:15 p.m. after a shooting was reported on David Street, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said. A male victim, identified as 36-year-old Adilson Neves of New Bedford, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

Neves was taken to St. Luke's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Bedford Police Department at 508-991-6300.

