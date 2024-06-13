Man shot while assaulting officer in Dexter, Maine, police say

A police officer shot a man who was assaulting him in Dexter, Maine, early Thursday morning, officials said.

The man who was shot, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Hongo, was being treated at Eastern Maine Medical Center, according to Dexter police. His shooting was being investigated by state officials; it wasn't immediately clear what condition Hongo was in.

The incident began about 2:04 a.m., when Sgt. Gary Morin and Chief Kevin Wintle went to speak with Hongo after receiving a report of a man acting erratically, according to police. They allegedly found Hongo acting aggressively and yelling.

When the officers went to take Hongo into custody, police said, he assaulted both the officers, pushing Morin over a wall. Hongo allegedly continued to assault Morin while on top of him, at which point Morin shot him.

Morin and Wintle were treated and released at another hospital and have been placed on administrative leave following practice when officers are involved in shootings, police said.

Maine State Police confirmed they were helping the state attorney general's office investigate the shooting in Dexter, but referred further questions to local police and state prosecutors.

Dexter is a town of about 4,000 people northwest of Bangor.