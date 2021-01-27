Man Shouted Racial Slurs, Threatened to Douse Victim With Gasoline: AG

A New Hampshire man is facing criminal and civil rights charges after he allegedly shouted racial slurs at a Black family and then threatened to douse one of the victims with gasoline and burn him.

John Doran, 61, of Seabrook, was indicted this month by a Rockingham County grand jury for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening and simple assault, according to Seacoastonline. He also faces a civil penalty for violating the Civil Rights Act, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

The charges stem from an incident on July 29, 2020, where Doran allegedly shouted racial slurs at a Black family from Springfield, Massachusetts, at a gas station at routes 1A and 286 in Seabrook. When the victim responded, authorities said Doran again shouted racial slurs while threatening to douse him with gasoline and burn him.

He also allegedly punched another person in the group.

In addition to potential prison time if convicted of the criminal charges, Doran faces a fine of up to $5,000 for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on the criminal charges on Feb. 19 in Rockingham Superior Court.