Man sought after mother attacked while riding MBTA train with baby last month

Transit police say a man hit and threatened to kill a woman who accidentally bumped him with her baby's stroller on an MBTA Blue Line train in East Boston

Police are investigating the assault of a woman who was riding an MBTA train last month with her baby.

The MBTA Transit Police shared photos Monday of a person of interest in the incident, which occurred on a Blue Line train on the morning of Oct. 24.

Authorities say a man hit and threatened to kill the woman, who accidentally bumped him with her baby's stroller.

The attack happened between the Airport and Maverick stops.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-222-1050.

