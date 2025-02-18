Danvers

Man sought in armed robbery of CVS in Danvers

The FBI Boston Division is investigating after a man robbed a Massachusetts pharmacy at gunpoint last month

By Mike Pescaro

FBI Boston

Local and federal investigators are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint last month in Danvers, Massachusetts.

The armed robbery happened Jan. 8 at the CVS on Maple Street. The FBI Boston Division shared surveillance footage of the incident Tuesday, adding that its violent crimes task force is investigating alongside the Danvers Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The man entered the store around 5:15 p.m. that day, pulling a silver pistol on the pharmacist and demanding drugs from a safe, authorities said. He left through the rear of the store with a black bag filled with stolen drugs.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The FBI says it is looking for a thin man who was wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored jacket, khaki pants, a black face mask and a black hat at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Boston at 857-386-2000 or Danvers police at 978-762-0221. Tips can also be left on the FBI's website.

More Danvers news

Beverly Dec 26, 2024

‘My beautiful sister is gone': Family mourns woman who died in icy Beverly lake

Boston Red Sox Dec 9, 2024

Rare Babe Ruth rookie card sold after discovery in Danvers

Danvers Nov 26, 2024

4 teens indicted in attack on person with disability in Danvers, prosecutors say

This article tagged under:

DanversMassachusettsFBI
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us