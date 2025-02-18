Man sought in armed robbery of CVS in Danvers

Local and federal investigators are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint last month in Danvers, Massachusetts.

The armed robbery happened Jan. 8 at the CVS on Maple Street. The FBI Boston Division shared surveillance footage of the incident Tuesday, adding that its violent crimes task force is investigating alongside the Danvers Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

Can you help #FBI Boston's Violent Crimes Task Force, @MassStatePolice & @DanversPolice identify an armed & dangerous suspect wanted in connection with a pharmacy robbery in Danvers, MA? Call 857-386-2000 or email https://t.co/48YS0b0hkh. Learn more: https://t.co/98HjxHYWnM pic.twitter.com/BlH7kG7uY6 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) February 18, 2025

The man entered the store around 5:15 p.m. that day, pulling a silver pistol on the pharmacist and demanding drugs from a safe, authorities said. He left through the rear of the store with a black bag filled with stolen drugs.

The FBI says it is looking for a thin man who was wearing a grey-hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored jacket, khaki pants, a black face mask and a black hat at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call FBI Boston at 857-386-2000 or Danvers police at 978-762-0221. Tips can also be left on the FBI's website.