Man Charged in ‘Unprovoked Attack’ on 19-Year-Old Woman at North Station

A man has been arrested in connection with what authorities are calling an "unprovoked attack" in which a woman was violently assaulted at Boston's North Station Wednesday night.

The 19-year-old woman was reportedly struck in the face with some type of blunt object and required stitches. She is now recovering from her injuries, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said.

The woman told police she was just waiting for a train when the man approached her, swung a blunt object in a sock or a sack at her and ran off.

Friday, transit police announced that 45-year-old Robert Booker of Boston had been taken into custody. He identified himself as the man in surveillance photos released after the attack, police said.

Booker had arrest warrants out of Lowell District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60 and out of Brockton District Court for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Regular commuters said news of the attack was upsetting.

"That's the witching hour, I try not to be here at 10 because everybody that should not be here is here," said commuter Sophia Mastendino. "So yeah, I get on another train. I don't stay here."

"You just kind of have to keep your head on a swivel and make sure you know what's in your surroundings," Chani Parent said.

Anyone with information should call the MBTA Transit Police Department's criminal investigations unit at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.