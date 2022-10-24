Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Man Sought in Home Invasion, Sexual Assault in Jamaica Plain

The Boston Police Department released surveillance images of a man wanted in a sexual assault and home invasion that took place around noon Monday on Arborway

Boston Police

The Boston Police Department is looking for a man wanted in a sexual assault and home invasion Monday in Jamaica Plain.

The incident happened around noon on Arborway, police said.

Authorities released surveillance images of the man being sought. He is described as being in his 40s and over 6 feet tall. He was wearing dark-colored clothing and glasses at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4400. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to 27463.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettssexual assaultJAMAICA PLAINhome invasion
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us