Man Wanted in Nashua Killing Arrested on Murder Charge

Police have arrested a man accused of killing another man last month in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Thirty-five-year-old Jared Daly was found dead on Aug. 11 after suffering blunt force head injuries, police in Nashua said. He is believed to have been killed early in the morning of Aug. 9.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Friday, police said an arrest warrant had been issued for 30-year-old Ryan Barden on a second-degree murder charge.

U.S. Marshals in New Hampshire said later Friday night that Barden had been arrested after being found hiding in the bedroom closet of a Belmont home.

Barden is being taken to the Nashua Police Department, where he will be held before being arraigned on the murder charge Tuesday, Marshals said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500 or dial 911.