Man sought in shooting investigation arrested after allegedly dragging Lawrence police officer

A Springfield man accused of dragging a Lawrence police officer a short distance this week has been arrested, Massachusetts State Police say.

Early Monday morning, an officer with the Lawrence Police Department stopped a vehicle that was being sought after a shooting in the Fitz Street area, according to state police. Authorities did not say if anyone was injured in that incident or give any further details.

Police say the driver of the vehicle dragged the officer briefly before fleeing.

Shortly after 3 a.m. Monday, state police say a trooper found the vehicle getting onto Interstate 495 from Interstate 93 in Andover. The trooper stopped the driver, who got out and fled on foot into a swamp.

Police chased the man, identified as 31-year-old Junior Arias Lara. He allegedly struggled with the trooper and tried to flee before being arrested.

Arias Lara is charged with failure to stop, resisting arrest and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. State police say the Lawrence Police Department also charged him in relation to the shooting, but the nature of those charges were not immediately clear.

It is not known if Arias Lara has an attorney.