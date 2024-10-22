Man stabbed at South Bay Center in Dorchester

Boston police say a person was stabbed Monday night at Dorchester's South Bay Center.

Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to 11 Allstate Road for a report of a stabbing, police said. Applebee's and Olive Garden share that street address, but footage from the scene showed police tape around Applebee's.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The man who was stabbed was brought to an area hospital, police said. Authorities did not have any information about the extent of his injuries.

No arrests have been made. Police say the investigation is ongoing.