Man stabbed in Providence; suspect in custody

A man was stabbed several times in Providence, Rhode Island, Saturday afternoon, and another man has been taken into custody.

Providence police tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that the 28-year-old victim suffered multiple upper-body stab wounds; he's in stable condition.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested inside a home on General Street, WJAR reports.

Police haven't released either man's name at this point. Police tell WJAR that the two men are not related.

An investigation is ongoing.