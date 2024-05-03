Man stabbed in Worcester, police say

A man was stabbed in Worcester, Massachusetts, earlier this week, according to authorities.

Officers responded to Chandler Street at about 3:35 p.m. Thursday for a report of an assault with a dangerous weapon, Worcester police said.

When officers arrived, they found a man stabbed on the sidewalk, police said.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition or name wasn't immediately released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Worcester Police Department at 508-799-8651.