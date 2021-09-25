Man Stabbed Outside Best Buy in Cambridge After Road Rage Incident: Police

A 34-year-old man was stabbed Saturday night in Cambridge, Massachusetts, following an apparent road rage incident, police said.
The victim was taken to a local hospital after being stabbed in the stomach outside of the Best Buy on CambridgeSide Place around 7:30 p.m., police said. He was conscious and alert, according to Cambridge police.
The suspect is said to have left the area in a vehicle with another man, police said.
There were no details immediately provided on the alleged road rage incident, and no suspect description was given either.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to call Cambridge police at 617-349-3300. Tips may also be sent via text message to 847411. Begin your text with 'TIP650'.
An investigation is ongoing.