Man Stabbed Outside Home in Saugus

An investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed outside of a home in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Police responded to the home on Bristow Street around 3a.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance. When responding officers arrived, they found a man suffering a stab wound to the chest, police said.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim, but described him as a man in his late 20s from Lynn. He was taken to a Boston hospital. His condition is not known.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call Saugus Police.