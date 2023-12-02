Man stabbed outside Kowloon Restaurant

A man was stabbed in Kowloon's parking lot in Saugus, Massachusetts, on Saturday night, less than two weeks after a brawl at the iconic restaurant on Thanksgiving eve.

A spokesperson for Saugus police tells NBC10 Boston that the stabbing occurred just after 9 p.m. outside the establishment, and the victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police are on scene actively investigating what happened.

Video shows a large section of the restaurant's parking lot cordoned off with yellow police tape just outside Kowloon's front entrance. A number of cars are taped off inside the crime scene, as well.

No other information was immediately available, including whether or not any arrests had been made.

Saturday's stabbing comes on the heels of four people being charged for a fight that erupted at the popular family North Shore restaurant on Nov. 22. That altercation involved several people and resulted in management closing the restaurant and bar early.

The bloody melee was also captured on video that was shared on social media.

Bob Wong, whose family owns the institution along Massachusetts Route 1, told NBC10 Boston after that incident that he knew the videos that were posted online of the disturbance would get more clicks because of the name recognition of the restaurant, but he said that, even with extra precautions, there's no way of predicting when emotions will boil over.

Saugus police chief Michael Ricciardelli said at the time that the disturbance was "unacceptable and disgusting."

“The Kowloon is a family-friendly restaurant, unfortunately a few unruly patrons ruined a nice evening for many others," he said when police confirmed there was a . "A disturbance such as this on Thanksgiving Eve is unacceptable and disgusting.”

A fight erupted the night before Thanksgiving at the iconic Saugus restaurant.